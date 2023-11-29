91st General Assembly of INTERPOL in Vienna: A Century in the Fight Against Crime

The 2023 General Assembly is the largest ever, bringing together law enforcement leaders from the Organization’s 196 member countries and celebrating Interpol's 100th year anniversary. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The General Assembly, INTERPOL's supreme decision-making body, deals with fundamental decisions on policy, international cooperation, working methods, finances and activity programs. This year's focus is on bridging INTERPOL's past and future and adapting to the changing criminal environment through technology and new cooperation mechanisms.

The event was opened by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Franz Ruf, Director General of Public Security. INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser al-Raisi emphasized the importance of international cooperation: "No country or region should be left behind in the fight against crime." Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of INTERPOL, emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fight against organized crime.

Delegates will address a wide range of issues including transnational organized crime, environmental crime, the fight against the spread of child pornography and the use of technology and new cooperation mechanisms by law enforcement agencies. Highlights of the event will include a discussion on INTERPOL's Vision 2030, which will serve to set the strategic direction of the organization for the coming decade.

This General Assembly is not only a look back at a century of international crime fighting, but also a platform to define INTERPOL's future role and challenges. The commitment of the Vienna police, which led to the founding of INTERPOL in 1923, will be honored, while today Austria is a strong partner in the fight against transnational crime. The Federal Criminal Police Office, which acts as the national office of Interpol, plays a central role in international criminal police cooperation.

The General Assembly is a testament to the continued importance of INTERPOL in an ever-changing world and underlines the ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and effectively counter global security threats.

INTERPOL

Austrian Ministry of Interior