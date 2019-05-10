1989-2019: Europe Exhibition Opened at Vienna`s Heldenplatz

Exhibition Opening: 'Moving Moments. The end of the division of Europe'. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen

1989 was one of the most turbulent years of the 20th century.

The turning point in Eastern Europe in 1989/90 is the most important political change since the end of the Second World War.

The regime changes were largely brought about by the population: Protests, strikes and negotiations were their means.

The former dictatorships became constitutional democracies and most states are now members of the European Union.

The communist regimes of Eastern Europe were overthrown, the division of the continent into two parts came to an end and the strictly guarded border along the "Iron Curtain" opened.

30 years after the end of the division of Europe, the Austrian Parliament is now devoting an exhibition to those moving moments that have shaped the path to a united Europe.

On the occasion of Europe Day, the exhibition entitled "Moving Moments. The End of the Division of Europe" was officially opened.

"Thirty years have passed since Europe developed. From an original peace project to a Europe of diversity, of change, but also of economic opportunities. The year 1989 marks the beginning of a process that continues to this day," said Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the National Council, at the opening of the exhibition.

The exhibition wants to make a contribution to anchoring the road to a united Europe in people's collective memory, said the President of the National Council. The Heldenplatz, like the two previous exhibitions on "100 Years of the First Republic" and "100 Years of Women's Right to Vote" with around 100,000 interested people, offers the ideal public space for dealing with historical events. But the exhibitions are also an opportunity to connote Heldenplatz in a democratic context.

The crumbling of the "Iron Curtain" and the fall of the Berlin Wall had created so much hope and joy and had led to the breakthrough of democracy in Europe, recalled Second National Council President Doris Bures.

"Thirty years later we have the great obligation and responsibility to ensure that the cornerstones of this European peace project do not come under pressure," said the Second President of the National Council.

Anneliese Kitzmüller, the Third President of the National Council, also paid tribute to the departure at that time into a united Europe as an opportunity to expand the freedom of the peoples and to shape their future in peace.

The freely accessible exhibition at Heldenplatz was conceived by rapp & wimberger Kultur- und Medienprojekte. It was important to point out that, with a few exceptions, these revolutions took place peacefully, explained Nadia Rapp-Wimberger. This was remarkable, especially since the experiences with revolutions in Europe at that time had been different. The exhibition invites us to take a look at how calm and prudent these people were in their protests and negotiations.

Stories behind images that remain in memory

On the stand frame at Heldenplatz the political caesura, breaks, protests, strikes and negotiations in the various European states since the "fall of the Iron Curtain" are thematised, most of which were brought about by the population and turned former dictatorships into constitutional democracies and led to a European Union with 28 member states.

The exhibition tells the stories behind the pictures, which iconographically stand for the departure into a united Europe and have remained in memory to this day: Images of the fall of the Berlin Wall, of the Velvet Revolution in Prague, of the Baltic Way in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, of the revolution from within in Hungary or of the moment when Alois Mock and Jiří Dienstbier cut through the barbed wire fence on the Austrian-Czechoslovak border.

But the exhibition also takes a look at the here and now by allowing young people to speak who grew up without the "Iron Curtain" and thus in a Europe without borders.

Free guided tours of the exhibition are offered: The 60-minute guided tours take place on Fridays at 16:30 and Saturdays at 14:30. The meeting point is the Parliament information point at Heldenplatz.

Exhibition Link: https://www.parlament.gv.at/GEBF/FUEHRUNGEN/FuehrungBewegMomente/