150 Years of Vienna Water: Exciting and Refreshing Holiday Offers for Families
The summer heat is here, and with temperatures rising, it's more important than ever to drink enough water and stay refreshed.
In Vienna, around 1,300 drinking fountains are available to residents free of charge to provide pleasant cooling on the go. But even during vacations, Wiener Wasser's program offers a variety of ways to refresh yourself and spend the hot days with your family in a fun way.
An afternoon at the water playground Wasserturm in Favoriten or a hike along the water hiking trail are two special highlights that offer both young and old welcome refreshments in the summer. "The 150th anniversary of Vienna Water is a good occasion to immerse yourself in the impressive history of water supply, ideally directly at the sources," says Climate City Councilor Jürgen Czernohorszky. Two museums in Lower Austria and Styria as well as the Vienna water hiking trail are particularly suitable for weekend excursions.
The water hiking trail along the I. Hochquellenleitung offers the opportunity to explore the most beautiful sections of this historic water pipeline. The trail starts in Kaiserbrunn, in the middle of the impressive Höllental, and offers visitors* the opportunity to visit the Water Pipeline Museum and learn about the history of Vienna's water supply. A few steps away from the museum is the Kaiserbrunn Spring, the historical origin of Vienna's water supply with fresh spring water from the Alps. A guided tour allows visitors to experience the refreshing atmosphere of spring up close.
Those who would like to learn more about Vienna's drinking water can visit the HochQuellenWasser Museum in the Hochschwab region of Upper Styria. Here, all information about the construction and history of the II Vienna High Spring Pipeline is presented. As a highlight, the Kläfferquelle can be visited, the largest and most productive spring in the spring protection area of the II High Spring Pipeline.
For families, the water playground Wasserturm in Favoriten offers a varied meeting place. There is a lot to discover on the 15,000-square-meter site: A spring that rises from the spring mountain and flows into the water tower play area via a canopied aqueduct provides fun and refreshment. A slide, two waterfalls, and a raft ride across the lake guarantee entertaining hours for the little ones. For the adults, there is a volleyball court and a table tennis table. Admission is free, and Wiener Stadtgärten lends umbrellas on-site for added convenience.
The water playground is made especially attractive during the vacations by the Vienna Summer of Culture, which entertains guests with music, readings, circus, and dance until August 31 - all with free admission.
With its WaterSummerSpecial, the ZOOM Children's Museum offers a playful discovery tour of Vienna's drinking water cycle. The children learn how important it is to handle the vital resource of water with care. Visitors can collect water from the bathtub using hoses and watering cans and pump it up to the second floor. From there, it flows through the toilet flush into the bassena or bubbles refreshingly from the rain shower.
All refreshment offers and events for the vacations are easy to find on the digital city map in the City of Vienna app and the website wien.gv.at/environment/cooleswien/. Families thus have numerous opportunities to enjoy the summer in Vienna refreshingly and excitingly.