150 Anniversary of the Vienna State Opera

For 150 years the Vienna State Opera has been an internationally important institution. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The opera house on the Ring opened on 25 May 1869 with a festive performance of Mozart’s Don Giovanni.

It was an event that not only generated great excitement in Vienna, but also attracted considerable attention beyond the borders of the Hapsburg empire.

Since then the opera house has remained in the public spotlight.

For 150 years it has been an internationally important institution, and the affairs of Wiener Staatsoper are always also matters of public interest to an extent found in no other city in the world.

However, the history of opera in Vienna did not start just 150 years ago, but much, much earlier.

Accordingly these anniversary celebrations are not restricted to a single day at the opera house, but will cast a wide net and tell the story of opera in Vienna.

The Wiener Staatsoper is using a wide variety of different vehicles to illuminate the topic:

a symposium with top-class participants will take a comprehensive look at music theatre in Vienna from the baroque era to the present;

two exhibitions (at the opera house on the Ring and at the Theatre Museum) and

a number of publications will focus on the history and current artistic events in the Vienna opera scene; and

on the anniversary itself, the artists and the opera house itself will be honoured.

The artistic programming of the season is also very much influenced by examination of the genre of music theatre in all its facets:

a world première (Die Weiden by Johannes Maria Staud),

a contemporary Staatsoper première (Orest by Manfred Trojahn),

the première of Die Frau ohne Schatten, and

an extensive repertoire

all reflect key milestones in music theatre.

With an anniversary CD box set, school and online projects, streaming and the inclusion of the federal provinces, the opera house on the Ring is setting new boundaries; and at an anniversary celebration on Herbert von Karajan Platz, the Wiener Staatsoper opens its doors wide and invites everyone to come to the party.