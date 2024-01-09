Westbahn Maintains Service Between Vienna and Munich During GDL Strike

WESTbahn maintains schedules for Munich and Bavaria services despite a three-day strike by GDL, while Austrian long-distance services remain guaranteed. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Herbert Ortner, CC BY 3.0 DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en)

WESTbahn has confirmed that its train services from Vienna to Rosenheim and Munich will not be affected by the nationwide strike announced by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL). By doing so, the Austrian long-distance transportation company secures the connection between Austria and Bavaria.

In cooperation with ÖBB, WESTbahn has developed a solution to transport passengers between Salzburg and Munich on WESTbahn trains. This is particularly important for commuters and travelers who rely on this important connection.

WESTbahn will operate five trains from Vienna Westbahnhof to Munich Central Station and vice versa during the strike period. The trains are scheduled at fixed times to provide a reliable travel option and minimize any disruption caused by the strike.

948: Vienna Westbahnhof (from 06:08) - Munich Central Station (to 10:13)

962: Vienna Westbahnhof (from 10:08 a.m.) - Munich main station (arriving at 2:12 p.m.)

966: Vienna Westbahnhof (from 12:08) - Munich main station (to 16:13)

970: Vienna Westbahnhof (from 16:08) - Munich main station (arrival 20:13)

982: Vienna Westbahnhof (from 18:08) - Munich main station (arrival 22:13)

959: Munich main station (from 07:49) - Vienna Westbahnhof (to 11:52)

963: Munich main station (from 09:48) - Vienna Westbahnhof (to 13:52)

965: Munich main station (from 11:45) - Vienna Westbahnhof (to 15:52)

971: Munich main station (from 15:48) - Vienna Westbahnhof (to 19:52)

983: Munich main station (from 17:49) - Vienna Westbahnhof (to 21:52)

