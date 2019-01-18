Sponsored
Von der Leyen in Vienna - Europe Is Shaping an Army
Published: January 18, 2019; 19:34 · (Vindobona)
At a meeting of the defence ministers of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in Vienna, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen once again called for a common European army and closer cooperation.
Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Karin Kneissl the current situation in Syria, security policy developments in Eastern Europe and the focus of the previous EU Presidency on South-Eastern Europe. (Pictured at the Berlin Security Conference) / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)This article includes a total of 397 words.
The current Security Policy Annual Preview 2019 was presented at the traditional annual security policy kick-off of the Security Policy Directorate of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence at the Ministry of Defence in the Rossauer Kaserne.
This preview provides an overview of the ongoing changes in the security situation for Austria and the European Union and the associated…
