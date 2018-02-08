Voestalpine with significant increase in earnings in the 3rd quarter 2017/18 / Picture: © Vindobona

With respect to industry segments the automotive industry proved to be the

driving force of the excellent development of voestalpine Group in the first

three quarters 2017/18. Positive to highlight as well are the order intake from

the consumer goods industry which remained stable at a solid level, the strong

dynamics in the aviation sector as well as the improving environment in the

mechanical engineering industry. Furthermore signs of an economic recovery were

noticeable in the construction industry and at least from a volume's perspective

in the oil and gas sector as well. On the negative side, investment activities

in combination with a fierce price competition in the European railway

infrastructure market had to be faced in the reporting period.

Against this backdrop, voestalpine Group achieved significant growth in the

first three quarters 2017/18 in comparison with the corresponding previous year

both in revenues and in the particular earnings categories. More specifically

the Steel Division posted by far the highest improvement in earnings due to a

pick-up of prices as a consequence of the excellent demand situation for high

quality flat steel products. But also the processing divisions were able to

expand their operating profits, primarily based on volume expansions as a result

of the "downstream"-growth strategy.

In the quarter-on-quarter comparison the solid development of the 2nd quarter

was prolonged in the current 3rd quarter. From today's point of view the

operating result (EBITDA) in the 4th quarter should achieve a level similar to

the very strong 1st quarter, so that the expectations from the beginning of the

business year regarding a substantially positive year-over-year development in

both revenue and earnings are confirmed.

Key figures of voestalpine Group

______________________________________________________________________________

|(acc._IFRS)_______|______Q1-Q3_2016/17|______Q1-Q3_2017/18|____________Delta_%|

|__________________|___04/01-12/31/2016|___04/01-12/31/2017|___________________|

|Revenue___________|____________8,101.2|____________9,460.4|______________+16.8|

|EBITDA____________|____________1,061.1|____________1,405.5|______________+32.5|

|EBITDA_margin_in_%|_______________13.1|_______________14.9|___________________|

|EBIT______________|______________545.0|______________834.6|______________+53.1|

|EBIT_margin_in_%__|________________6.7|________________8.8|___________________|

|Profit_before_tax_|______________461.4|______________737.1|______________+59.8|

|Profit before the | 343.9| 555.9| +61.6|

|period_*__________|___________________|___________________|___________________|

|EPS_(euros)_______|_______________1.86|_______________2.95|______________+58.6|

|Gearing-ratio in %| 61.2| 53.5| |

|(12/31)___________|___________________|___________________|___________________|

|In millions of |

|euros_____________|

*Before deduction of non-controlling interests and interest on hybrid capital.

