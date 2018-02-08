Voestalpine with significant increase in earnings in the 3rd quarter 2017/18
The positive economic trend visible already end of 2016 was confirmed in the course of calendar year 2017. Above all the upswing of the economy in Europe was on a broad scale, whereas in the US the upward trend was fuelled by private consumption rather than by increasing investment activities. In particular foreign direct investments were at a low level there. China's economy continued to grow at a robust stable pace. The economy in Brazil has bottomed out in the 2nd half of 2017.
With respect to industry segments the automotive industry proved to be the
driving force of the excellent development of voestalpine Group in the first
three quarters 2017/18. Positive to highlight as well are the order intake from
the consumer goods industry which remained stable at a solid level, the strong
dynamics in the aviation sector as well as the improving environment in the
mechanical engineering industry. Furthermore signs of an economic recovery were
noticeable in the construction industry and at least from a volume's perspective
in the oil and gas sector as well. On the negative side, investment activities
in combination with a fierce price competition in the European railway
infrastructure market had to be faced in the reporting period.
Against this backdrop, voestalpine Group achieved significant growth in the
first three quarters 2017/18 in comparison with the corresponding previous year
both in revenues and in the particular earnings categories. More specifically
the Steel Division posted by far the highest improvement in earnings due to a
pick-up of prices as a consequence of the excellent demand situation for high
quality flat steel products. But also the processing divisions were able to
expand their operating profits, primarily based on volume expansions as a result
of the "downstream"-growth strategy.
In the quarter-on-quarter comparison the solid development of the 2nd quarter
was prolonged in the current 3rd quarter. From today's point of view the
operating result (EBITDA) in the 4th quarter should achieve a level similar to
the very strong 1st quarter, so that the expectations from the beginning of the
business year regarding a substantially positive year-over-year development in
both revenue and earnings are confirmed.
Key figures of voestalpine Group
______________________________________________________________________________
|(acc._IFRS)_______|______Q1-Q3_2016/17|______Q1-Q3_2017/18|____________Delta_%|
|__________________|___04/01-12/31/2016|___04/01-12/31/2017|___________________|
|Revenue___________|____________8,101.2|____________9,460.4|______________+16.8|
|EBITDA____________|____________1,061.1|____________1,405.5|______________+32.5|
|EBITDA_margin_in_%|_______________13.1|_______________14.9|___________________|
|EBIT______________|______________545.0|______________834.6|______________+53.1|
|EBIT_margin_in_%__|________________6.7|________________8.8|___________________|
|Profit_before_tax_|______________461.4|______________737.1|______________+59.8|
|Profit before the | 343.9| 555.9| +61.6|
|period_*__________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|EPS_(euros)_______|_______________1.86|_______________2.95|______________+58.6|
|Gearing-ratio in %| 61.2| 53.5| |
|(12/31)___________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|In millions of |
|euros_____________|
*Before deduction of non-controlling interests and interest on hybrid capital.
