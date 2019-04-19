Vindobona Wishes You Happy Easter 2019

Easter egg tapping (Ostereierpecken) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Superbass [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)] / Remixed

Easter egg tapping (Ostereierpecken), or also known as egg fight, has many names in the German language and is an old Easter custom, which is spread in its competition form not only in Austria, but also in Bavaria and the Rhineland, in South Tyrol, in German-speaking Switzerland, in many regions from the Balkans to Russia and in Luxembourg and parts of Sweden.

Two players each…