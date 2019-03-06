Vienna Restaurant Week - Top-Class Chefs Serve at a Fixed Price

Top chefs such as Gabriele and Robert Huth as well as top chefs such as Toni Mörwald and Hiroshi Sakai opened the reservation start of the Vienna Restaurant Week in the Spelunke. / Picture: © Culinarius Beteiligungs & Management GmbH / Beate Binder

The Vienna Restaurant Week is one of the culinary highlights of the year and offers an ideal opportunity to get to know the wide variety of high-end dining the city has to offer.

Vienna's biggest gourmet event will take place for the 19th time.

In 78 top restaurants in Vienna and the surrounding area, gourmets can dine this year from 18 to 24 March at an affordable fixed price.

Anyone wanting to get hold of one of the much sought-after menus should be quick, as the tables are quickly booked out every year. As of today, reservations can be made.

For a whole week, guests can enjoy a 2-course lunch menu for 14.50 euros or a 3-course dinner for 29.50 euros. There is a surcharge of 5 Euro at lunchtime and 10 Euro in the evening for each additional hood/toque.

Reservations are only possible under : https://www.restaurantwoche.wien

You will find all participating restaurants and menus under: https://www.restaurantwoche.wien/#restaurants

Vienna Restaurant Week

March 18 to 24, 2019

Email: office@restaurantwoche.wien

Web: http://restaurantwoche.wien/