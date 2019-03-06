Vienna Restaurant Week - Top-Class Chefs Serve at a Fixed Price
The Vienna Restaurant Week (Wiener Restaurantwoche) enters its next season. Dozens of Vienna's top restaurants offer great menus at a reduced fixed price from March 18 to 24.
The Vienna Restaurant Week is one of the culinary highlights of the year and offers an ideal opportunity to get to know the wide variety of high-end dining the city has to offer.
Vienna's biggest gourmet event will take place for the 19th time.
In 78 top restaurants in Vienna and the surrounding area, gourmets can dine this year from 18 to 24 March at an affordable fixed price.
Anyone wanting to get hold of one of the much sought-after menus should be quick, as the tables are quickly booked out every year. As of today, reservations can be made.
For a whole week, guests can enjoy a 2-course lunch menu for 14.50 euros or a 3-course dinner for 29.50 euros. There is a surcharge of 5 Euro at lunchtime and 10 Euro in the evening for each additional hood/toque.
Reservations are only possible under : https://www.restaurantwoche.wien
You will find all participating restaurants and menus under: https://www.restaurantwoche.wien/#restaurants
Vienna Restaurant Week
March 18 to 24, 2019
Email: office@restaurantwoche.wien
Web: http://restaurantwoche.wien/