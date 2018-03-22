Vienna City Marathon 2018: Get Ready for the 35th Jubilee Race

The Vienna City Marathon 2018 is celebrating its 35th anniversary on April 22. Play your role in the "Theatre of Emotions"! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0]

At the exciting main event on Sunday, 22 April 2018, there will again be competitions for participants of every age and ability. Apart from the marathon over the classic distance, the half-marathon and relay marathon for teams of 4 people on the day of the marathon, there are children and youth competitions and a 10 km run that starts at the Giant Ferris Wheel one day earlier on 21 April.

Route

The route starts at the Vienna International Centre, traverses the Reichsbrücke and the traffic junction Praterstern on the left side of the Donaukanal, then runs alongside the Ringstraße until reaching the Vienna State Opera.

After crossing the left bank of the Wien river on Wienzeile to the Schönbrunn Palace, the route goes back to the Heldenplatz (via the Mariahilferstraße) where the half-marathon finishes.

The full-marathon runners, however, are continuing past the Rathaus to the Alsergrund and to Friedensbrücke. The track continues via the left side of the Donaukanal and the Praterstern to reach the Prater again. After having passed the Ernst-Happel-Stadion and the Lusthaus, the route leads over the Franzensbrücke to the Ringstraße where the runners reach the finish at the Heldenplatz.

With the theme for the year "Theater of Emotions", the Vienna City Marathon combines the joy of life, the diversity of cultures and the social Viennese tradition of drama with sporty, emotional moments.

Charity

In recent years, the Vienna City Marathon has developed into a platform for social and charity projects and numerous participants get involved for their favorite ones. Consequently, over €182,000 in donations were raised last year.

Schedule

Friday, 20 April 2018

Expo "Vienna Sports World", Messe Wien, Hall D

Saturday, 21 April 2018

Vienna 10K

Youth and kids run

Carbo Loading Party in the Festival Hall of Vienna City Hall

Expo "Vienna Sports World", Messe Wien, Hall D

Sunday, 22 April 2018

Classic marathon (42.195 kilometers, IAAF Gold Label Road Race)

Half-marathon (21.0975 kilometers)

Marathon relay (with 4 runners, total marathon distance)

About

The Vienna City Marathon is an annual marathon race over the classic distance of 42.195 km held in Vienna since 1984.

The first edition was held on March 25, 1984 with a total of 794 competitors. Menwhile it is Austria's largest road running event and the record participation is with 32,940 runners from 108 nations taking part in the day's various races.

In 2011, Haile Gebrselassie ran the fastest ever time on Austrian soil for the distance.