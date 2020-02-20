Van Gogh, Cézanne, Matisse, Hodler at the Albertina
The Albertina Museum in Vienna dedicates its spring exhibition 2020 to the "Hahnloser Collection", one of the most important Private collections of French modernism. The collection was created between 1905 and 1936 and includes works by Pierre Bonnard, Ferdinand Hodler, Henri Matisse, Cézanne, Renoir, Toulouse-Lautrec, Van Gogh and Félix Vallotton.
The Hahnloser Collection was created between 1905 and 1936 in close friendly exchange between the collector couple Arthur and Hedy Hahnloser-Bühler and their artist friends, including Pierre Bonnard, Ferdinand Hodler, Henri Matisse and Félix Vallotton. Later, their predecessors Cézanne, Renoir, Toulouse-Lautrec, Van Gogh and others also became part of the collection.
Today the immense collection includes unique groups of works - paintings, sculptures and works on paper - of Swiss and French modernism, including works by prominent works such as Bonnard's Spiegeleffekt (The Tub) (1909), Cézanne's portrait of a artist (1877/78), Van Gogh's Sower (1888), Vallotton's The White and the Black (1913) or Maillol's sculpture Pomona.
A large part of the collection is now in the possession of the descendants and Hahnloser Jaeggli Foundation and thanks to generous donations in the art museums of Winterthur and Bern.
For Arthur and Hedy Hahnloser, collecting was a meaningful task in life, in which they actively involved their environment.
Her collection, which she presents in the Villa Flora in Winterthur as Gesamtkunstwerk staged, they understood it as a "teaching museum".
They motivated relatives and friends to acquire or help acquire works by their favourite artists to make it known through donations to private collectors and Swiss art museums.
This "roofless principle" has made the Swiss museum collections and their acquisition policy enormously enriched; often the donations are at the beginning of extensive collections of Modern art.
With around 120 works, the exhibition in the Albertina presents an overview of this internationally unique collection of modern art, and illuminated by loans from the Kunstmuseum Bern or the Kunstmuseum Winterthur, they also have their own cultural exemplary aspect.
Exhibition Information:
Van Gogh, Cézanne, Matisse, Hodler - The Hahnloser Collection
Albertina
Albertinaplatz 1
1010 Vienna
Contact:
T +43 1 534 83 0
F +43 1 534 83 199
Email: info@albertina.at
OPENING TIMES
Daily 10 to 18 o'clock
Wednesday & Friday | 10 to 21 o'clock
Duration of Exhibition: 22 February – 24 May 2020.
Further information can be found at::
https://www.albertina.at/ausstellungen/van-gogh-cezanne-matisse-hodler-die-sammlung-hahnloser/