Uniqa Insurance Group AG: Preliminary Figures 2017

Published: February 28, 2018; 09:52 · (Vindobona)

At EUR242.2 million, EBT in 2017 - according to preliminary figures - is up 7.4 per cent on last year's results of EUR225.5 million. Premiums written (including savings portion) increased by 4.9 per cent to EUR5,293.3 million. In addition, the Group cost ratio improved from 26.6 per cent to 25 per cent and the combined ratio from 120 per cent to 97.5 per cent - despite claims paid of approximately EUR120 million for weather damage.

