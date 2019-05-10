The Vienna Festival 2019 is Opened

The Vienna Festival 2019 takes place from 10 May to 16 June. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

They were held for the first time in 1927 and for the first time in the "Ständestaat" on 2 June 1935.

After the Second World War, they were reinstalled on 26 May 1951 (after the first Music and Theatre Festival had been held in June 1947) on the initiative of City Councillor Hans Mandl and have since been held annually in May/June with growing success.

In 1955, the districts were also included as venues; in 1956, culturally significant buildings were included by means of a sign-posting campaign; in 1958, Europe Talks were held for the first time.

Over the decades, the Wiener Festwochen have developed into a summer festival that has attracted attention throughout Europe with new highlights every year, attracting important artists and ensembles to Vienna and having a positive effect on the balance of tourism. The programme comprises an average of 40 productions with 175 performances and 70 concerts, which are attended by a total of around 180,000 people.

The Vienna Music Summer developed out of the Festwochen and today operates under the name "KlangBogen Wien".

The Vienna Festival 2019 takes place from 10 May to 16 June.