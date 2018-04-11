Telekom Austria Prepares Expansion in the Western Balkans

Alejandro Plater: "Telekom Austria is on the lookout for opportunities" / Picture: © Telekom Austria Group / Udo Titz

The A1 Telekom Austria Group, which is majority-owned by the Mexican telecommunications group América Móvil, has reserved one billion euros for the shopping tour.

The international expansion is the best insurance for the CEO of the partial state-owned company for the headquarters in Vienna and job growth in Austria.

Telekom Austria is on the lookout for opportunities after rounding out acquisitions for smaller branches in Southeastern European countries with a volume of EUR 100 to 200 million each.

On April 23, 2014 Carlos Slim, owner of America Movil, took control of Telekom Austria by forming a syndicate agreement between ÖIAG and America Movil, spending as much as $2 billion to buy out minority shareholders and investing up to 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) into the company.

When América Móvil acquired Telekom Austria six years ago, it was announced that América Móvil would expand strongly via Telekom Austria in the Balkans. America Movil sees Telekom Austria as a "platform for expansion into Central and Eastern Europe".

Telekom Austria operates the following subsidiaries in European and CEE markets:

Velcom (Belarus)

Blizoo (Bulgaria)

Mtel (Bulgaria)

Vipnet (Croatia)

Telecom Liechtenstein (en) (Liechtenstein)

FL1 Mobilkom Liechtenstein (en) (Liechtenstein)

ONE.VIP (Macedonia)

Vip mobile (Serbia)

A1 Slovenia