Telekom Austria AG / A1 Telekom Austria Group announces redemption of Hybrid bond 2013
Published: Yesterday; 19:04 · (Vindobona)
The A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces that the Management Board of Telekom Austria AG adopted a resolution today to call and redeem the EUR 600 mn hybrid bond issued by Telekom Austria AG in 2013 (ISIN XS0877720986) (the 'Hybrid Bonds').
Accordingly, and in accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the
Hybrid Bonds, Telekom Austria AG will call and redeem the Hybrid Bonds at their
nominal value plus all interest on February 1, 2018, the First Call Date.
Formal notice of termination in accordance with the terms and conditions of the
Hybrid Bonds will be given separately and…
