Tax Consultants and Auditors: Corona Aid Fund for Fee Losses Threatening their Existence

PeopleOther ♦ Published: May 12, 2020; 18:17 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian Chamber of Tax Consultants and Auditors (KSW), which represents 8,000 Austrian tax consultants and auditors, is setting up a 2 million euro aid package.

Mag. Klaus Hübner, President of the Chamber of Tax Consultants and Auditors. / Picture: © KSW - Kammer der Steuerberater und Wirtschaftsprüfer

Tax consultants and auditors will receive monthly support of up to 1,500 euros from the Chamber for a period of up to four months.

The Chamber of Tax Consultants and Auditors (KSW - Kammer der Steuerberater und Wirtschaftsprüfer) fears that …

