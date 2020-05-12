Sponsored Content
Tax Consultants and Auditors: Corona Aid Fund for Fee Losses Threatening their Existence
Sponsored Content
The Austrian Chamber of Tax Consultants and Auditors (KSW), which represents 8,000 Austrian tax consultants and auditors, is setting up a 2 million euro aid package.
Mag. Klaus Hübner, President of the Chamber of Tax Consultants and Auditors. / Picture: © KSW - Kammer der Steuerberater und Wirtschaftsprüfer
Tax consultants and auditors will receive monthly support of up to 1,500 euros from the Chamber for a period of up to four months.
The Chamber of Tax Consultants and Auditors (KSW - Kammer der Steuerberater und Wirtschaftsprüfer) fears that …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
BDO Austria Expands Consulting Expertise (September 9, 2015)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content