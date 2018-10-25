Sponsored
Article Tools
Swiss Pharmaceutical Group Invests 142 Million Euros in its Viennese Research Facilities
Published: October 25, 2018; 13:50 · (Vindobona)
The international pharmaceutical group Octapharma is expanding its R&D location in Vienna. After two and a half years of construction, the company celebrated the opening of a new research and development center. Together with two other major investments up to 2021, the total investment sum for all three projects will amount to 142 million euros. Since the beginning of 2017, 170 new jobs have been created. By 2026, the company plans to employ a further 300 people.
The total investment sum for three projects in Vienna amounts to 142 million euros. In picture from left to right: Josef Kaindl, deputy district leader Favoriten; Wolfgang Frenzel, Octapharma; Barbara Rangetiner, Octapharma; Anton G. Ofner, WKW / Picture: © Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H. / APA-Fotoservice / JuhaszThis article includes a total of 477 words.
Octapharma specializes in the development, production and sale of drugs for the treatment of various blood coagulation disorders.
In total, the low-energy house with heat recovery on six levels comprises laboratory areas, offices, open space areas and meeting rooms. It offers a modern workplace with 4,500 m² of usable space for over 100 highly qualified…
Fast News Search