Strengthening Italian-Austrian Economic Relations: Italy Receives Austrian Federal President

Alexander Van der Bellen, Austria's Federal President, visited Rome this week together with a business delegation. The President was accompanied by Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, who led the delegation of Austrian entrepreneurs.

One focus of the companies accompanying the delegation was on renewable energies, where some lucrative contracts are expected from Italy as an important trading partner.

Van der Bellen and Mahrer, who were hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella for lunch, also visited the headquarters of the energy company ENEL.

"Italy is our second most important economic partner and has great competences in the field of green energy. It is therefore a good idea for Austrian companies to devote extra attention to Italy," Van der Bellen said at a meeting with those involved in the business delegation in Rome.

Italy is the main beneficiary of the EU-funded "Recovery Plan", he said. A significant part of the money from the plan is dedicated to green energy, Van der Bellen explained. "Italy is planning large investments in the green energy sector in the coming years and the hope is that Austrian companies will also be able to participate," Van der Bellen stressed.

The two countries are similar in their joint efforts to reduce their dependence on non-renewable energies and thus be free from the arbitrariness of some oil exporters, such as Russia.

"In this respect, Italy and Austria have identical interests. Austria has know-how to offer in a wide range of areas. We are not small, we have a lot of competence in green technologies, but we need to be more confident," Van der Bellen said. The Ukraine conflict had made it clear how important it was to find alternative energy sources.

President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Mahrer stressed that Austria was very successful with its technology in the field of renewable energies. Green economy creates well-paid jobs and high-quality added value. For every job in the fossil energy sector, three jobs can be created in the green technology sector.

"We are working on energy policy solutions at the European level so that we can overcome the current energy crisis," Mahrer stressed.

A meeting with ENEL CEO Francesco Starance was also on the agenda of the delegation, which consisted of several companies active in the green energy sector.

"Some of the best Austrian specialists in the e-tech sector are present here in Rome. ENEL's CEO Starace has shown great interest in the Austrian companies, which are active in very different sectors," the President said.

The Austrian business delegation includes Thomas Gangl, CEO of Borealis AG, the CEO of AVL List Helmut List and the CEO of PV-Invest, Günther Grabner. Also present are representatives of Rosenbauer International, Salzburg AG, Schell Gmbh, VTU Group and WEB Windenergie.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria