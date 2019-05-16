Standardised Austria-wide Autumn Holidays as of 2020/21

The uniform autumn holidays are to be implemented throughout Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ralf Roletschek (talk) - Fahrradtechnik auf fahrradmonteur.de, Wikis in der Schule [FAL or GFDL 1.2 (http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html)]

A win-win situation would result from the new regulation, as pupils and teachers would be relieved during the first half of the year, while parents of school-age children would be supported in planning childcare in the second half.

Until now, parents with children at different schools often faced the problem that the autonomous school-free days were not set uniformly and thus additional holiday care was necessary.

The uniform autumn holidays are to be implemented throughout Austria.

In middle and high schools, the law will become binding from 1 September 2020.

From the coming school year, it will be possible to introduce uniform autumn holidays early.

There are corresponding regulations for the other school levels and types.

With a view to vocational schools and their compulsory internships, the autumn holidays can be cancelled in justified cases and the old regulations can be used.

Wendelin Mölzer emphasised that teacher training should in future increasingly take place during the school-free October week.

After years of discussion, Rudolf Taschner and Manfred Hofinger, members of parliament, were pleased that a joint solution had now been found. Despite the approval of the SPÖ, Christian Kovacevic identified sources of error caused by the new regulation. In a motion for a resolution - which remained in the minority - he also called for the expansion of holiday care by the federal government.

For Education Minister Heinz Faßmann, the regulation creates more clarity vis-à-vis parents. The funds for holiday care in the autumn holidays are available, he emphasised.

There was also agreement on the part of NEOS. Education spokesman Douglas Hoyos-Trauttmansdorff, however, still saw potential for improvement. The holiday regulations are based on the times of agriculture and are no longer up to date, he said, and promoted an even distribution of the learning material over the whole year as well as family autonomous days.

Stephanie Cox, too, is in need of a comprehensive and affordable childcare service during the holidays, and she also agreed to the nationwide uniform solution.