Southeastern Europe Remains Focus of Austrian Foreign and Security Policy

Interior Minister Wolfgang Peschorn and the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kemal Kozaric, met for talks in Vienna. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer

"Cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina is of great importance for Austria's internal security," said Interior Minister Wolfgang Peschorn during a working meeting with the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kemal Kozaric, at the Ministry of the Interior.

"South Eastern Europe is a priority of our foreign and security policy. That is why stability and security in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Balkans are so important to us," said Peschorn.

In addition, a further rapprochement between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the EU was an important priority for Austria.

"Austria will therefore continue to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in its efforts and reforms", continued the Minister of the Interior.

Particularly affected by migration

Bosnia and Herzegovina is currently particularly affected by migration movements.

This year there have already been 11,027 pick ups, making Bosnia and Herzegovina the country with the most pick ups among the Balkan states.

"In view of the rising number of landings in Greece and the pressure on the Western Balkans route, a coordinated approach is particularly important - both bilaterally and multilaterally, such as in the 'Forum Salzburg' cooperation," said the Interior Minister, who thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for its good cooperation. "It is important for me to continue this good cooperation," said Peschorn.

Migration project Western Balkans

In order to reduce the increasing migration pressure in the Western Balkans and to promote voluntary return, the intergovernmental International Organization for Migration (IOM), which is anchored in the UN system, conceived the project "Strengthening the delivery of information provision and counseling within the scope of AVRR (Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration) in the Western Balkans".

Within the framework of this project, capacities to promote voluntary return are being increased, particularly in Bosnia and Herzegovina and in Albania. At the same time, an information campaign on the risks of illegal migration and the hopelessness for "illegal residents" in the EU is underway. Information is provided through videos in reception centres and social media, through information material and local IOM advice.