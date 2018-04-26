Sponsored
South Korea's LG Electronics Acquires Austrian Automotive Supplier ZKW for €1.1 Bln

Published: April 26, 2018; 22:37 · (Vindobona)

South Korean electronics manufacturer LG Electronics is acquiring the Lower Austrian lighting and electronics systems specialist ZKW for more than 1.1 billion euros. It plans to buy a 70 percent stake in ZKW Holding, a supplier to Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Its holding company LG Corp. will purchase the remaining stake for 330 million Euro. LG hopes to expand its position in the automotive lighting sector for self-driving cars. ZKW was previously wholly owned by the entrepreneur Ulrich Mommert.

