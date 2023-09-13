Skills Shortage in Austria: Companies Feel Pressure, But Also Opportunities

According to 61 percent of the HR professionals surveyed, the time from advertising a position to filling it has increased noticeably. 58 percent report unfilled positions and 65 percent are confronted with additional workloads for existing staff. These figures come from the study "Recruiting in Austria", for which more than 250 recruiters were surveyed in May 2023.

Recruiters face various challenges in today's labor market. 66% see the greatest difficulty in finding talent with the required skills, closely followed by 63% who see the shortage of skilled workers as a significant problem. For half of the recruiters, one of their main tasks is not only to attract employees but also to inspire them in the long term and keep them in the company. 39% also feel pressure to meet ever-increasing demands. And 35% see the need to effectively reach out to passive candidates.

Strategies against the shortage

To combat the shortage of skilled workers, companies rely on a variety of strategies, including retention measures (67%), increased employer branding (59%), and use of all recruiting channels (49%). Of particular interest is the emphasis on training existing employees (44%) and international recruiting (23%).

What do employees want?

The study shows that flexible working models, opportunities for further training, and meaningful tasks are particularly important when choosing an employer. Flexibility in working hours ranks first with 25%, followed by meaningful work (23%) and an attractive salary (20%).

Nikolai Dürhammer, Managing Director of Stepstone Austria and Switzerland, emphasizes: "The challenges are great, but also offer opportunities. In this dynamic environment, success will belong to those who actively shape this change and redefine what it means to be an attractive employer."

About Stepstone

The Stepstone Group is a leading digital recruiting platform whose mission is to effectively bring companies and applicants together. With revenues of €1 billion in 2022 and a presence in over 30 countries, the company has firmly established itself. In Austria, Stepstone operates several platforms and employs around 70 people.

The company operates job boards under domains such as stepstone.de and stepstone. at, as well as totaljobs.com. All are essentially based on a full-text search, which is supplemented by filters for occupations and occupational fields as well as locations, for example. Depending on the platform and region, advanced search functions include, for example, full-time or part-time and home office, as well as a salary range forecast. Stepstone increasingly relies on algorithms to find suitable jobs for interested parties. Technologies such as the "gender bias decoder" are used, for example, to identify gender-specific bias in formulations.

For applicants, the use of the platforms is free of charge. This also applies to tools such as the resume generator. Companies have to pay for the publication of job advertisements. There are various forms of presentation up to a company profile with photos and videos as well as reviews from other employees. Stepstone offers other technologies to make it easier for companies and applicants to find each other. Stepstone also includes Universum, a service company specializing in employer branding.

