Simplified Naturalisations in Austria for Families of Nazi Refugees

Jews in Auschwitz 1944: "Austria acknowledges its complicity and responsibility." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-N0827-318 [CC-BY-SA 3.0]

During the Second World War, about 130,000 Jews fled from Austria during the Nazi regime.



Most of them never returned and eventually took up the citizenship of their new homeland and thus lost their Austrian citizenship.



The Austrian Federal Government is now planning to meet another demand of the Vienna Israelite Community (IKG - Israelitische Kultusgemeinde Wien): It should be possible for descendants of displaced persons to be granted dual Austrian citizenship.



Until now, they could only apply for this if those who were expelled had also applied.

Since 1993, those persecuted by the Nazi regime have been able to obtain dual Austrian citizenship by means of notification.



Children of female Nazi victims born before 1 September 1983 are only entitled to Austrian citizenship if their father was also an Austrian citizen.



FPÖ wants to simplify the citizenship law



The FPÖ is now planning to submit a corresponding motion in parliament to facilitate the process.

Extracts of the parliamentary proposal are:



"Austria acknowledges its complicity and responsibility."



"As a further, albeit later, step in the compensation process, a regulation is therefore to be created which will also allow the descendants of the National Socialist expellees to acquire Austrian citizenship while retaining their current nationality".



Since the SPÖ had also announced during the recent legislative period that it would like to push for relief in this respect, there is likely to be consensus in Parliament.



Until now, however, the demand for such dual citizenships has been manageable.