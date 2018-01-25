Semperit introduces sustainable restructuring and transformation, expected pass of dividend

Semperit introduces sustainable restructuring / Picture: © Semperit

* Restructuring and transformation phase until 2020

* Negative earnings after taxes expected for 2017

* Expected pass of dividend for 2017

* Portfolio decisions and further modifications in the production footprint

possible throughout 2018

Based on the results of the ongoing analysis and transformation process which

have been obtained so far as well as discussion of the outcome with the

Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Semperit AG Holding emphatically

introduces a phase of sustainable restructuring. The necessity of this decision

is underlined by the fact that from today's point of view a single-digit

negative EBIT will be reported for the last quarter of 2017. In addition to the

current optimisation measures in the Sempermed segment, Semperit now starts

further implementation steps for Sempertrans and Semperform. In the Semperflex

segment and in Mixing, the focus will be on accelerating the profitable

implementation of the still necessary investment projects and of the related

organic growth course.

Due to the expected negative earnings after tax in 2017 and the ongoing

restructuring and transformation phase, the Management Board will from today's

perspective not be able to propose a dividend (0.70 EUR per share in previous

year).

The focus in the restructuring phase will be particularly on the following

measures:

* Optimisation of operational production and acquisition processes

* Improvement of pricing and price setting processes

* Review and, if necessary, adaptation of the current production footprint

* Stabilisation and sustainable improvement of operational earnings

"Since the start of the analysis and transformation process in autumn 2017 we

have identified significant potentials for an increase in earnings and will

initiate appropriate implementation measures from now on," says Martin

Füllenbach, Chairman of the Management Board of Semperit AG Holding. "With

substantial restructuring and complexity reduction we aim to find new strength

and profitability by 2020. In addition, as soon as a successful outcome of the

restructuring process materializes, the Management Board will also have to deal

with growth opportunities around the core technology as well as the market

expertise, which has grown over more than 195 years."

Throughout 2018, the Management Board will decide step by step whether there

will be modifications in the portfolio of existing segments as well as further

adaptations in the production footprint after the shut-down of the loss-making

Sempertrans plant in France in 2017. The termination of the transformation of

the Semperit Group is scheduled for the end of 2020. From this point of time,

the Semperit Group aims to achieve an EBITDA margin of approximately 10% as a

key controlling figure.

The Management Board also expects continuous one-off effects and restructuring

costs in the upcoming quarters that might cause additional volatility in

results. For the financial year 2018, increased consulting costs for the support

of the implementation are expected assumed. Therefore, the year 2018 will be

considered as a year of transition.

Because of the hybrid capital line agreed in December 2017, financing of the

necessary investments as well as of the restructuring and transformation phase

will be secured, emphasising the long-term commitment of the core shareholder.