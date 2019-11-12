Security Gaps in the Austrian Secret Service BVT - Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz und Terrorismusbekämpfung). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / jaydeep_ [CC0]

The Austrian media "Östereich", Ö1-Radio and Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) report that secret service agents from the British domestic secret service MI5 and the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) have identified serious deficiencies in the security precautions of BVT.

The "Security assessment of BVT" commissioned by the Club de Berne was intended to identify security risks in the Austrian system and among Austrian agents.

The Club de Berne is an association of all important European intelligence services and consists of the heads of the domestic intelligence services of its member states (28 EU countries, Norway and Switzerland). It was founded in 1971 and acts secretly.

The Club de Berne identified several security risks:

1) The security level of the BVT-network should be at or above the "confidential" level, but it is not.

2) The BVT-intranet is neither designed to process and store confidential information nor is it separate from the (public) Internet. External hackers could therefore theoretically gain access to both the BVT system and the Club de Berne (Poseidon) system.

3) BVT also allows all employees to take digital devices into high-security zones of the central office, e.g. anyone can take screenshots and use them privately.

4) The BVT still uses anti-virus programs of the Russian company Kaspersky, a security hole which was closed by other secret services some time ago.

About MI5 Security Service - Military Intelligence Section 5

The Security Service MI5 (Military Intelligence, Section 5) is the British domestic intelligence service and, along with Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) and Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), one of three major civilian intelligence agencies in the country.

About BfV - Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution - Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

The BfV is a German domestic intelligence service, whose most important task is the collection and evaluation of information about efforts against the free democratic basic order and the espionage defense. The Office may use methods, objects and instruments for the secret gathering of information, but has no police enforcement powers.