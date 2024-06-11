Russia Expels ORF Correspondent Maria Knips-Witting

ORF expressed regret about the decision and promised to take all necessary steps to ensure continued independent reporting from Russia. The ORF Editorial Board also protested strongly against the expulsion and described the move as a “direct attack on media freedom”.

Background and reactions

The now expelled Ivan Popov, who previously reported from Slovenia, was described as an intelligence agent in a report in the weekly newspaper “Falter” in March 2024 without giving his name. Popov had to leave Austria on June 7, while his colleague Arina Davidyan was still in Vienna. The Austrian Ministry of the Interior had withdrawn the accreditation of both TASS employees due to a negative security assessment. The Federal Chancellery, which is responsible for accrediting foreign media representatives, is currently investigating the case.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced, as reported by ORF, that Austria's ambassador was warned on May 31 that if Vienna did not reconsider its decision, countermeasures would be taken. This warning followed the perceived discriminatory measures against Russian journalists. Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that further steps could follow if similar measures against Russian journalists were to continue.

Reactions in Austria

The decision of the Russian authorities was criticized by the Austrian Foreign Ministry as completely unjustified and groundless, as reported by ORF. A spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry stated: “This is another blatant attack on press freedom in Russia”. The Austrian embassy in Moscow is in close contact with the journalist concerned. The ORF itself confirmed the withdrawal of Knips-Witting's accreditation on Tuesday night and at the same time regretted the decision of the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. It said it could not understand the decision and would take all necessary steps to continue to ensure independent and comprehensive reporting from Russia for the ORF audience.

International context

The expulsion of Knips-Witting is not an isolated case in Russia's recent history of dealing with foreign journalists. Journalists from the BBC and “Politico” have previously been subjected to similar measures. The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich has been in pre-trial detention since March 2023, and the Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva from Radio Liberty was also detained in the fall of 2023.

Since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022, the Russian state has tightened its legal measures against international correspondents. This was made possible by the introduction of war censorship laws in the spring of 2022, which sanctioned public acts to “discredit the deployment of the Russian armed forces”, as reported by ORF. Many employees of Western media and critical Russian media have left Russia for security reasons.

Diplomatic retaliation

Russia is exercising its power by forcing foreign journalists out of Russia. These measures are often tit-for-tat: When the propaganda channel RT, formerly Russia Today, was banned by Germany, “Deutsche Welle” lost its broadcasting license in Russia in return. Unlike in the Soviet past, the correspondents concerned were usually not accused of anything concrete, and the measure was justified with decisions made by their countries of origin.

In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry also specifically mentions the case that led to Knips-Witting's accreditation being withdrawn - and that Austria was warned in advance: “On May 31, the Austrian ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry,” it says. The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke of “discriminatory measures against Russian journalists”, against which a strong protest had been lodged. “The head of the diplomatic mission was warned that if Vienna did not reconsider its decision to violate the rights of Russian journalists, countermeasures would be taken concerning Austrian correspondents permanently accredited in Russia,” it said, as reported by “DerStandard".

The Russian side emphasized, as reported by "DerStandard", that such a development was not at Moscow's request, “but a forced measure”. For their part, the Austrian authorities had withdrawn TASS correspondent Popov's indefinite accreditation and residence permit on April 30 and ordered him to leave the country within two weeks. According to Russian sources, the Austrian authorities did not explain these steps. Popov was ordered to leave Austria on June 7. The statement also said: “In this context, mirror measures were taken against Maria Knips-Witting, a journalist from the Moscow office of the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF). On June 10, she was asked to hand in her accreditation cards and leave the territory of the Russian Federation as soon as possible".

Media reactions and political measures

The ORF Editorial Board protested on Tuesday in an open letter addressed to the Russian embassy. The Editorial Board sees this as a direct attack on media freedom and strongly condemns the measure. The letter states: “Maria Knips-Witting is a courageous and knowledgeable journalist whose independent reporting from Russia and countries of the former Soviet Union is an important source of information for an audience of millions in Austria”. The editorial board emphasizes that arbitrary diplomatic retaliation by the Russian side against its correspondent is unacceptable.

Following the withdrawal of Knips-Witting's accreditation, only Carola Schneider now reports from Russia for ORF. She took over as office manager from Paul Krisai in 2023 after taking educational leave, having already headed the ORF office in Moscow from 2011 to 2021. Like Miriam Beller, Krisai is no longer working in Russia. Both returned to ORF headquarters in 2023. In return, ORF sent Knips-Witting to support the experienced ORF journalist Schneider.

About Maria Knips-Witting

According to the ORF homepage, Maria Knips-Witting was born in Innsbruck in 1989. After graduating in Translation Studies in English and Russian at the University of Innsbruck and East-West Studies at the University of Regensburg, she worked in print journalism for several years. While working, she completed a degree in Journalism and New Media at FH Wien der WKW. She has been with ORF since 2022, where she first worked for “ZiB-Magazin” and then for ZiB-Außenpolitik. Since January 2024, she has been working as a correspondent in the ORF office in Moscow.

Further background information

The Austrian decision obviously also comes as a surprise to the Russian state news agency. Just last year, the Russian state-owned editorial offices and apartments of TASS in Vienna-Wieden were renovated at a cost of almost 140,000 euros, as reported by "DerStandard". It was also striking that the news agency staffed its office in Vienna-Wieden with two correspondents, Popov and his colleague Arina Davidyan, last year, although there has been less reporting since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine. It was difficult to explain this doubling of staff with less journalistic work: High-ranking Russian visits to Vienna, which were traditionally reported on in great detail, have become rare since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine. In recent years, and especially since 2022, critical Austrian statements on Russia have increasingly been considered no longer newsworthy from TASS's point of view.

The expulsion of international correspondents from Austria is a novelty, as reported by "DerStandard". In recent decades, no case comparable to Popov's would have become public knowledge. Russian media representatives are repeatedly criticized in the EU for spreading disinformation. Several Russian media outlets have therefore been subject to sanctions in the wake of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine; they are banned from broadcasting in the EU, although their employees are generally allowed to continue working in the West. TASS has not yet been affected by sanctions.

While such expulsions have become more frequent in Russia, especially since 2014, it remains to be seen how relations between Russia and Austria will develop. ORF has emphasized that it will take all necessary steps to continue to ensure independent reporting. The Austrian government and ORF hope that diplomatic tensions can be resolved soon to maintain press freedom and the exchange of information.

ORF