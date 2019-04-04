Rotes Wien 1919-2019: 100 Years of Socialist Avant-Garde and Quality of Life

The Karl-Marx-Hof in 1190 Vienna, built between 1927 and 1933, is one of the best-known examples of urban housing, where large residential blocks were built around a courtyard with wide green areas. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Dreizung [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

Red Vienna 1919-2019: 100 Years of Socialist Avant-Garde and Quality of Life

The socialist and later social democratic Vienna celebrates its success story in the form of a series of events, exhibitions and specials. The city administration sees the period of the "Red Vienna" (from 1918 to 1934) as a founding myth that continues to have an impact to this day and shapes the DNA of the city, and is comparable to New York City as a melting pot and Ellis Island.

Vienna celebrates 100 years of "Red Vienna" with a series of events, exhibitions, specials in the "Vienna History Wiki" and its own homepage.

Mayor Michael Ludwig and Parliament President Ernst Woller presented the first events and details of the anniversary celebrations at a press conference.

"The 'Red Vienna' is a success story that we are continuing today," said Mayor Ludwig. "The Red Vienna era has brought many positive achievements that make Vienna the most livable city in the world. Vienna is known and envied throughout the world for this.

"The 'Red Vienna' is a strong brand which - like the 'Wiener Morderne' - is internationally known and recognised. The Red Vienna is not a museum, but the basis for the great city in which we live today and on which its dynamic development is built," says Ernst Woller, President of the Landtag and Coordinator of the 100th Anniversary Programme of Red Vienna.

The "Red Vienna" was born on 4 May 1919. In the first state and municipal elections after the war and the end of the Habsburg Monarchy, every vote was equal and women were also entitled to vote. In the first general, equal, direct and secret elections of the first republic, the Social Democratic Workers' Party (SDAP) won the absolute majority in Vienna.

Mayor Jakob Reumann implemented his party's work programme and created "The New Vienna" - as his contemporaries called the "Red Vienna".

Reumann and his successor Karl Seitz erected community buildings, reformed the school system, launched social programs, electrified the tram, and finally catapulted Habsburg-Vienna into modernity.

A departure into a new era, interrupted only by fascism and Nazi terror: apart from one interruption between 1934 and 1945, Social Democrats were the mayors.

A series of events to mark the centenary of the first Vienna elections

On 4 and 5 May 2019, the centenary of the elections, important places, infrastructure facilities and institutions of Red Vienna will be honoured and made accessible to the public, which have their origin in the time of "Red Vienna" and form the basis for the quality of life in the "most liveable city in the world".

Within the framework of the Red Vienna Days, interested Viennese and guests of the federal capital will be invited to visit a total of 15 important Viennese institutions, most of which were established during the Red Vienna era, and to learn about their history as well as their current use. Free guided tours through the buildings will be offered on both days.

On Monday, 6 May 2019, a lecture in Vienna will also be devoted to the topic "100 Years of Red Vienna - The Future of a History" (in German), dealing with the prognoses for the future of this lived utopia and with the central question of what we wish for a common tomorrow.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the ballroom of the Vienna City Hall and will be opened by Mayor Michael Ludwig. Christian Ude, Lord Mayor of the City of Munich (retired), will speak at the convoy. Both will also take part in the subsequent panel discussion.

The project "Red Vienna Sourcebook", a basic work and source mine with comments on Red Vienna for all areas of life, will also be presented in the context of this Viennese lecture.

It will serve as an introductory book and standard work for teaching and research at international universities, but will also be available to the interested public at home and abroad. The book will consist of about 800 pages and will be published in German and English.

Special on "Red Vienna" in the Vienna History Wiki After 100 years, the Vienna City and State Archives (11., Guglgasse 14) are illuminating this municipal political experiment within the framework of a thematic focus. Until 3 September 2019, original documents will be on display in the exhibition foyer of the archive and several events will be held. The show will be accompanied by a digital thematic focus in the Vienna History Wiki.

Red Vienna is the name given to the city of Vienna between 1918 and 1934, when the Social Democratic Workers' Party of German Austria repeatedly achieved an absolute majority in the elections to the provincial parliament and local council.

The Social Democratic municipal policy of these years was characterised by comprehensive social housing projects and a financial policy which, in addition to housing, was also intended to support extensive reforms in social, health and education policy.