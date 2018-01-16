Flughafen Wien Group Handles 30.9 Million Passengers (+6.9%) / Picture: © Vienna International Airport

Vienna Airport - Record Year 2017: Flughafen Wien Group Handles 30.9 Million

Passengers (+6.9%), Surpassing Threshold of 30 Million for the First Time

* The volume of 24.4 million passengers (+4.5%) represents an all-time high at

Vienna Airport

* Forecast for 2018: passenger growth of over 5% for the Flughafen Wien Group

and more than 3% at the Vienna Airport site

* Financial guidance for 2018: revenue increase and significant rise in net

profit planned to more than EUR 132 million despite developments at airberlin

and NIKI

* Higher dividend expected for 2017

The outlook for 2018 is an optimistic one. The Flughafen Wien Group anticipates

passenger growth of more than 5% as well as increases in its revenue, EBITDA and

net profit. Passenger volume at the Vienna Airport site is expected to exceed 3%

in the year 2018.

"2017 was a record year for Vienna Airport featuring new all-time highs for the

number of passengers it handled in the Group and at Vienna Airport site. In

particular, the growth drivers were Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and easyJet,

and flight service on long-haul routes also developed very favourably. We are

also optimistic with respect to 2018, and expect a passenger growth of more than

3% at the Vienna Airport site, with a substantial growth impetus from the

Lufthansa Group and the low-cost segment, for example from new carriers such as

Wizz Air, which will launch flight service from Vienna with three aircraft and

17 destinations. One downside is the development at airberlin and NIKI.

Nevertheless, we hope that there will soon be legal certainty for a viable

solution for the company and its employees", explains Julian Jäger, Member of

the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG.

"In spite of turbulences in the airline sector, we will report a higher net

profit for both 2017 and 2018. The net profit guidance for the year 2018 is in

excess of EUR 132 million. The signs point to growth. Thanks to the

establishment of new business locations and expansion projects, more than 1,000

new jobs will be created at Vienna Airport in 2018. DHL and cargo partner are

opening their logistics facilities in the Vienna Airport Region. In spring we

will already initiate our search for potential business partners for another

hotel at the airport site. On balance, we will invest more than EUR 175 million

in the Vienna Airport site this year", states Günther Ofner, Member of the

Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG.

Flughafen Wien Group handles 30.9 million passengers in 2017 (+6.9%)

The Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport and the foreign strategic investments

in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a total of 30.9 million passengers

in the year 2017, comprising a year-on-year increase of 6.9%.

Vienna Airport: 24.4 million passengers (+4.5%) in 2017

Vienna Airport handled 24,392,805 passengers in 2017, comprising a rise of 4.5%

from the previous year. In particular, long-haul routes had a positive impact on

the airport's performance, as well as new flight connections and frequency

increases on the part of the airlines. In contrast, developments relating to

airberlin and NIKI negatively affected airport operations, but was more than

compensated by the growth generated by Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and easyJet.

The number of transfer passengers developed positively (+4.4%) as did local

flight traffic (+4.5%). The number of flight movements (starts and landings)

remained largely stable at minus 0.8%, and capacity utilisation of the aircraft

(seat load factor) rose by 1.3 percentage points to 74.8%. Cargo volume

developed positively in the course of the year, climbing by 1.9% to 287,962

tonnes.

Higher passenger volumes to Western and Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia

The number of passengers departing for Western European destinations increased

by 3.0% in 2017. Passenger traffic to Eastern Europe recorded strong growth of

9.4%. The number of passengers flying to the Far East climbed by 9.0%, compared

to a 2.3% increase in passenger traffic to the Middle East. In contrast,

passenger volume to North America declined by 2.9%, whereas the number of

passengers flying to destinations in Africa was up 37.0% from the prior-year

level.

Top destinations in 2017: Western Europe - London, Eastern Europe - Moscow,

long-haul routes - Bangkok

The highest number of passengers flying to any single destination was registered

by London with 602,134 departing passengers, followed by Frankfurt with 597,923

travellers flying from Vienna Airport and Zurich with 496,935 passengers. Moscow

was the most popular destination in Eastern Europe, attracting a total of

280,974 passengers, ahead of Bucharest with 204,539 departing passengers and

Sofia with 158,436 travellers. Dubai was the top destination in the Middle East

with 230,229 passengers, followed by Tel Aviv with 172,738 passengers leaving

Vienna and Doha with 89,062 passengers. Bangkok was the most popular long-haul

route, attracting 123,689 passengers, followed by Taipei with 78,763 and Beijing

with 72,611 passengers respectively.

74 airlines serve 195 destinations in 70 countries

In the ranking of airlines as measured by their share of overall passenger

volume, Austrian Airlines was in the number one position with a share of 48.4%,

followed by Eurowings (and Germanwings) with 9.3%, Lufthansa with 3.7%, the

easyJet Group with 3.3%, airberlin with 3.3% and NIKI with a share of 2.5%. The

top ten airlines at Vienna Airport in 2017 also included Turkish Airlines,

accounting for a 2.1% share of total passenger volume, along with British

Airways, Emirates and SWISS, each with 1.9% of passenger traffic. In 2017,

Vienna Airport was regularly served by 74 airlines, offering flight service to

195 destinations in 70 countries.

Positive cargo development: cargo volume up 1.9%

The cargo business at Vienna Airport developed positively in 2017, reporting a

total cargo volume (air cargo and trucking) of 287,962 tonnes, a rise of 1.9%

from the previous year. Air cargo alone was up 1.9% to 206,918 tonnes, whereas

trucking increased by 1.7% to 81,044 tonnes.

Good development of international strategic investments

Malta Airport reported record traffic results in the year 2017, handling a total

of 6,014,548 passengers, a rise of 17.5% compared to 2016. Kosice Airport

registered a passenger volume of 494,640 travellers in 2017, comprising a year-

on-year increase of 13.8%.

Predicted passenger development and financial guidance for 2018:

More than 5% passenger growth in the Flughafen Wien Group

The Flughafen Wien Group including its strategic investments in Malta Airport

and Kosice Airport expects an increase of passenger volume of more than 5% in

2018. Accordingly, revenue is anticipated to rise to more than EUR 755 million,

and an EBITDA of more than EUR 325 million is being targeted for 2018. From

today's perspective, the consolidated net profit after tax should amount to at

least EUR 132 million. Flughafen Wien AG plans to further reduce its net debt to

a level below EUR 300 million and make investments of about EUR 175 million in

the year 2018.

Growth in passenger volume expected to exceed 3% at Vienna Airport

The Vienna Airport site expects passenger growth to exceed 3% in the year 2018.

From today's perspective, initial impetus to growth is likely to be provided by

the launch of flight service to the destinations of Cape Town (ZAF) and Tokyo

(JPN) by Austrian Airlines, the 17 destinations to be served by Wizz Air, the

flights to twelve destinations offered by Eurowings as well as new routes and

expanded frequencies on the part of Air Malta, easyJet, Volotea and Vueling.

Results in detail: Traffic development in December 2017:

______________________________________________________________________________

| .| December 2017| Change in %| January -| Change in %|

|______________|_______________|_______________|__December_2017|_______________|

|Vienna Airport|

|(VIE)_________|

|Passengers____|______1,757,611|___________+0.9|_____24,392,805|___________+4.5|

|Local | 1,365,068| +0.3| 17,844,391| +4.5|

|passengers____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Transfer | 383,180| +3.4| 6,442,112| +4.4|

|passengers____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Flight | | | | |

|movements | 16,490| -2.9| 224,568| -0.8|

|(arrivals and | | | | |

|departures)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Cargo in | | | | |

|tonnes (air | 24,481| +12.0| 287,962| +1.9|

|cargo and | | | | |

|trucking)_____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

| |

|Malta Airport |

|(MLA, fully |

|consolidated)_|

|Passengers____|________377,526|__________+14.3|______6,014,548|__________+17.5|

|Local | 375,026| +15.7| 5,978,559| +18.0|

|passengers____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Transfer | 2,500| +20.5| 29,106| +149.8|

|passengers____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Flight | | | | |

|movements | 3,011| +17.8| 42,987| +15.0|

|(arrivals and | | | | |

|departures)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Cargo in | | | | |

|tonnes (air | 1,155| -12.7| 14,625| +2.9|

|cargo and | | | | |

|trucking)_____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Kosice Airport|

|(KSC, |

|consolidated |

|at_equity)____|

|Passengers____|_________30,688|___________+4.4|________494,636|__________+13.8|

|Local | 29,323| +4.6| 481,688| +14.3|

|passengers____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Transfer | -| -| -| -|

|passengers____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Flight | | | | |

|movements | 421| -5.6| 6,305| +9.8|

|(arrivals and | | | | |

|departures)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Cargo in | | | | |

|tonnes (air | 3| -40.9| 44| -49.6|

|cargo and | | | | |

|trucking)_____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Vienna Airport|

|and strategic |

|investments |

|(VIE, MLA, |

|KSC)__________|

|Passengers____|______2,165,825|___________+3.1|_____30,901,989|___________+6.9|

|Local | 1,769,417| +3.3| 24,304,638| +7.7|

|passengers____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Transfer | 385,680| +3.5| 6,471,218| +4.6|

|passengers____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Flight | | | | |

|movements | 19,922| -0.3| 273,860| +1.6|

|(arrivals and | | | | |

|departures)___|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

|Cargo in | | | | |

|tonnes (air | 25,639| +10.6| 302,631| +1.9|

|cargo and | | | | |

|trucking)_____|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

Note:

* Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers.

* Retroactive adjustment of comparative figures for 2016 and transit volumes in

Kosice.

VIE-Results in detail: Traffic development in 2017:

______________________________________________________________________________

|_________________________|_____________________2017|______Change_in_%_vs._2016|

|Passengers_______________|_______________24,392,805|______________________+4.5|

|Local_passengers_________|_______________17,844,391|______________________+4.5|

|Transfer_passengers______|________________6,442,112|______________________+4.4|

|Flight_movements_________|__________________224,568|______________________-0.8|

|MTOW_in_tonnes___________|________________8,834,035|______________________+2.1|

|Air cargo and trucking in| 287,692| +1.9|

|tonnes___________________|_________________________|__________________________|

|Air_cargo_in_tonnes______|__________________206,918|______________________+1.9|

|Trucking_in_tonnes_______|___________________81,044|______________________+1.7|

|Number of departing |

|passengers_per_region____|

|Europe___________________|_______________10,509,797|______________________+4.2|

|Eastern_Europe___________|________________2,087,591|______________________+9.4|

|Western_Europe___________|________________8,422,206|______________________+3.0|

|Schengen_________________|________________7,535,941|______________________+3.5|

|EU_______________________|________________8,055,384|______________________+3.3|

|Far_East_________________|__________________463,307|______________________+9.0|

|Middle_East______________|__________________633,335|______________________+2.3|

|North_America____________|__________________323,673|______________________-2.9|

|Africa___________________|__________________209,833|_____________________+37.0|

|Latin_America____________|___________________11,731|______________________-3.3|

______________________________________________________________________________

|Top destinations per|

|region and number of|

|departing_passengers|

|.___________________|.______|____________________2017|____Change_in_%_vs._2016|

|Eastern_Europe______|Moscow_|_________________280,974|___________________+34.7|

|Western_Europe______|London_|_________________602,134|____________________-0.3|

|Middle_East_________|Dubai__|_________________230,229|____________________+8.4|

|Long-haul___________|Bangkok|_________________123,689|___________________+11.5|

Traffic forecast and financial guidance for 2018:

Traffic forecast for 2018 Flughafen Wien Group Vienna Airport (VIE)

Passenger development more than +5% more than +3%

Financial guidance Flughafen Wien Group

for 2018

Revenue > EUR 755 mill.

EBITDA > EUR 325 mill.

Consolidated net profit > EUR 132 mill.

Net debt < EUR 300 mill.

CAPEX > EUR 175 mill.

Further inquiry note:

Investor Relations:

Mag. Judit Helenyi (+43-1)7007-23126; j.helenyi@viennaairport.com

Mario Santi (+43-1)7007-22826; m.santi@viennaairport.com

end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Flughafen Wien AG

Postfach 1

A-1300 Wien-Flughafen

phone: +43 1 7007 - 22826

FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com

WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations

ISIN: AT00000VIE62

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1439/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0003 2018-01-16/08:00

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.