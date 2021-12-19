Omicron Coming: New Entry Rules for Austria since December 20.
With immediate effect and thus before Christmas, new stricter entry rules apply for travel to Austria. This applies to both foreigners and locals. Please find the details as follows.
The Austrian government reacts to the spread of the Omikron variant and tightens the entry rules.
Since December 20, 2021, against the background of the spread of the new Omikron variant, new rules apply for entry into Austria.
For entry, a 2-G proof is required and additionally a current PCR test (not older than 72 hours) or a booster vaccination must be presented (2-G+).
This new rule applies to entry from all countries except virus variant areas.
Entry without vaccination or recovery is de facto not possible for vacation purposes. 2-G proof is also required for entry for professional purposes.
Exceptions to the 2-G rule apply to pregnant women and to persons who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. They require an appropriate medical certificate and a negative PCR test.
Exceptions are also made for commuters, they can still enter with 3-G proof (PCR test not older than 72 hours or antigen test not older than 24 hours).
Entry without PCR test or booster via pre-travel clearance possible
Entry with 2-G detection but without PCR test or booster vaccination detection is possible.
However, registration via pre-travel clearance is then required, and an immediate quarantine must be entered after entry.
This is only ended by a negative PCR test result. It takes up to 27 hours until the test result is available.
Entry without vaccination or recovery
Entry without vaccination or recovery is not possible for vacation or professional purposes.
Exceptions exist for EU citizens, persons who have a residence in Austria and Austrian citizens. These can enter without 2-G proof, but must enter a mandatory quarantine, which can be terminated at the earliest from the fifth day by a negative PCR test. In addition, pre-travel clearance registration is also required.
Exemption rules for children
Exceptions apply to children under 12 years of age. These do not require 2-G detection or PCR testing. Exceptions also apply to children of school age, they can enter with a negative PCR test. Valid is also a proof from the so-called "Ninja Passport". Children and adolescents of school age born after August 31, 2006 can make use of this regulation. Children and adolescents not covered by this regulation require 2-G proof and a negative PCR test or booster vaccination.
Proof of 2-G status
- Green passport
- Vaccination certificate
- Vaccination certificate
- International guests whose proof is not available in German or English, can use the following form for the medical certificate
When you need the Pre-Travel-Clearance
Pre-travel registration is not required for vaccinated and recovered persons and their accompanying children (exception: entry from virus variant areas). Registration is required if you are entering with 2-G status but without a PCR test or booster, as well as if you are entering without 2-G status.
Landing ban and entry restrictions for virus variant areas
There is currently a landing ban on flights and an entry ban from the following virus variant areas: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Angola, Malawi, and Zambia.
How Pre-Travel Clearance Works
In principle, electronic registration (pre-travel clearance) is required prior to each entry from states and territories not listed in Annex 1 (see below).
This must be done at least 72 hours before entry, commuters must renew it every 28 days.
The mandatory registration is waived for entry from a state or territory listed in Annex 1 if a 2.5 G certificate can already be presented upon entry and also applies to commuters from these states and territories. This means that persons who have the test performed only after entering Austria must continue to register online in advance via Pre-Travel Clearance.
Annex 1
Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Principality of Liechtenstein, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Monaco, New Zealand, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Hungary, Uruguay, Vatican, Vietnam, Cyprus.