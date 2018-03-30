Sponsored
Article Tools

Oesterreichische Kontrollbank - Yearly Financial Report

Published: March 30, 2018; 09:00 · (Vindobona)

Österreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below.

Oesterreichische Kontrollbank - Yearly Financial Report / Picture: © Vindobona

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the
following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock This article includes a total of 220 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Kontrollbank
Featured
Austria's Largest State Visit to China Imminent
Trevor Traina Confirmed by US Senate as US Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter