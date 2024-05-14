New Perspectives in Austrian-Turkish Relations: Schallenberg in Ankara

These celebrations underline the historical ties and the valuable contribution of the Turkish community to Austrian society and the economy. The meeting is the third between Schallenberg and Fidan within a year, which indicates a significant improvement in bilateral relations. This positive development was initiated by Chancellor Nehammer's visit in October 2023.

Focus on migration and security

During the visit, however, the focus is less on festive topics. The talks will mainly revolve around migration, security, the tense situation in the Gaza Strip, and the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized the need for close cooperation with Turkey, particularly in matters of security policy and migration. "Constructive cooperation between Austria and Türkiye is of crucial importance for overcoming the current migration crisis," said Schallenberg.

Türkiye plays a central role as a mediator in regional conflicts and is seen as a bulwark of stability in a challenging neighborhood. Schallenberg praises Turkey for its efforts to combat illegal migration, prevent people smuggling, and improve humanitarian care for refugees. This partnership-based cooperation not only strengthens the security of Austria and Türkiye but also demonstrates a consistent commitment to a sustainable solution to the migration crisis as a whole.

Turkey's role in global conflicts

The Austrian Foreign Minister's visit comes at a time when Türkiye is emphasizing its role as a mediator in the Ukraine war. Despite several attempts to mediate in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the situation remains complicated. Türkiye, which borders both Russia and Ukraine and controls the Bosphorus, an important trade route for Ukrainian grain, offers itself as a key mediator. Shortly after the war began, Istanbul hosted unsuccessful talks between the conflicting parties.

In the Middle East conflict, however, Türkiye is less of a neutral mediator and openly supports Hamas, which has led to tensions with Israel. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has cut all economic ties with Israel and sides with Hamas. This stance is causing controversy internationally but also highlights the complex geopolitical situation that Türkiye is grappling with.

Austria's clear stance on Turkey's accession to the EU

During the visit, Schallenberg also reiterated Austria's position on Türkiye's EU membership. "Türkiye has been moving away from the EU for years - in words and deeds. Türkiye's accession to the EU is an illusion," said Schallenberg and reiterated the need for a realistic neighborhood concept between the EU and Türkiye based on pragmatic cooperation. He emphasized that pragmatic dialogue is all the more important precisely because the two countries do not see eye to eye on many issues.

In its relations with Türkiye, Austria is pursuing a pragmatic approach based on cooperation rather than illusions. This realistic approach reflects the current geopolitical realities and promotes a constructive atmosphere in which even difficult issues can be addressed openly. Schallenberg emphasized that this approach is in line with realpolitik.

A legacy of the guest workers

In addition to current political issues, the visit is also a reminder of the historical dimension of relations between Austria and Türkiye. Sixty years ago, the recruitment agreement enabled the immigration of many Turkish workers, who contributed significantly to the Austrian economic miracle. These workers, who originally came as guest workers, have long since become an integral part of Austrian society.

Today, cooperation is focused on migration and security policy. Türkiye plays an important role in preventing illegal migration from the Middle East and is seen as a key partner in European migration policy. Austria is focusing on increased cooperation to prevent the abuse of family reunification and to find solutions to the challenges of migration together with Türkiye.

A balancing act between cooperation and differences

Schallenberg's visit to Ankara illustrates the complexity of relations between Austria and Türkiye. Despite fundamental differences, particularly about EU membership, the two countries have shown a willingness to cooperate pragmatically. These relations are characterized by historical ties and current challenges that require close and constructive cooperation.

The meeting in Ankara shows that Austria and Türkiye are working together to find solutions to many issues despite their differing points of view. Schallenberg's trip is characterized by realpolitik, which focuses on pragmatic dialogues and concrete cooperation. This approach provides a basis for overcoming common challenges in an increasingly complex world.

