New Permanent Representative of Guinea to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Presents his Credentials

Published: September 10, 2020

Arafan Kabinè Kaba, the new Permanent Representative of Guinea to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), today presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.

HE Mr. Arafan Kabinè Kaba (right), Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Guinea to Switzerland, Austria and the United Nations Offices at Geneva and Vienna. / Picture: © Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (Ghana) / https://www.mogcsp.gov.gh/

Mr. Kaba served as the Special Envoy of the President of Guinea to the United Nations in Geneva to mediate the political crisis with Togo in …

