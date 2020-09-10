Sponsored Content
New Permanent Representative of Guinea to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Presents his Credentials
Arafan Kabinè Kaba, the new Permanent Representative of Guinea to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), today presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.
HE Mr. Arafan Kabinè Kaba (right), Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Guinea to Switzerland, Austria and the United Nations Offices at Geneva and Vienna. / Picture: © Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (Ghana) / https://www.mogcsp.gov.gh/
Mr. Kaba served as the Special Envoy of the President of Guinea to the United Nations in Geneva to mediate the political crisis with Togo in …
