New Chief Financial Officer at Allianz Group Austria
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: May 30, 2020; 18:54 ♦ (Vindobona)
German-born Anne Thiel (49) is to take over as CFO of Allianz Group Austria on September 1, 2020. She succeeds Eva Meyer-Schipflinger, who will take over a global management position at Allianz SE in Munich.
Anne Thiel appointed new Chief Financial Officer at Allianz Group Austria as of September 1, 2020. / Picture: © Allianz Elementar Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Anne Thiel is currently Head of CFO Office at Allianz SE Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol.
A graduate in business administration with a focus on financial mathematics, derivatives and taxes, she graduated from the Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen. …
