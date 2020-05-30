New Chief Financial Officer at Allianz Group Austria

Published: May 30, 2020; 18:54

German-born Anne Thiel (49) is to take over as CFO of Allianz Group Austria on September 1, 2020. She succeeds Eva Meyer-Schipflinger, who will take over a global management position at Allianz SE in Munich.

Anne Thiel appointed new Chief Financial Officer at Allianz Group Austria as of September 1, 2020. / Picture: © Allianz Elementar Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Anne Thiel is currently Head of CFO Office at Allianz SE Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol.

A graduate in business administration with a focus on financial mathematics, derivatives and taxes, she graduated from the Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen. …

