National Council Election 2019: How Austrians Abroad Can Vote

Austrian citizens who have their main residence abroad must take care to be on the electoral roll by 8 August 2019.

Anyone who registered for the past Federal Presidential election or for the 2017 National Council election is also entitled to vote in the National Council election on September 29, 2019; the registration is valid for ten years and for all federal elections - with the exception of the European elections.

The application must not only be submitted by Austrians who have just moved abroad, or those who wish to participate in a National Council election for the first time, but also by those for whom the ten-year period has expired.

The form is available in every Austrian municipality, from representative authorities abroad and online or here.

The municipality responsible for registration is the municipality which represents the "connecting factor" for the Austrian abroad.

The requirements for the "point of contact" are precisely regulated by law and explained in detail in the application form - in most cases it will be the last main residence in Austria before moving abroad.

The completed application must be sent to the municipality concerned by post, fax or e-mail (scanned in), together with a copy of a document that proves that the chosen municipality is the correct one, e.g. the birth certificate or the last registration form.

Questions can be answered by the Ministry of the Interior's election hotline at +43/1/53126/2700.

Subscribe to a voting card subscription

The voter evidence application can also be used to apply for a "voting card subscription".

Voters from abroad can only vote by post. If you have a subscription, the documents will be sent to you automatically at the beginning of September.

Otherwise, the voting card must be applied for separately. This has already been possible since the announcement of the election at the beginning of July.

Voters living in Austria who wish to use postal voting can also request the ballot card from the municipality if they are unlikely to be able to visit their polling station on election day.

According to estimates by the Foreign Ministry, there were almost 584,000 Austrians abroad in 2018.

Only slightly more than ten percent of them, namely 60,762, were eligible to vote in the 2017 National Council elections - i.e. over 16 years old on election day and on voter record.

Even fewer, only 44,723, were in this year's European elections. This is because Austrians living abroad in the EU also have the opportunity to elect members of the European Parliament in their new home country.