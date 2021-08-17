Miss Europe: The Most Beautiful Woman in Europe to be Crowned in Vienna
Some 30 beauties from 21 nations, including three finalists from Austria, are vying for the title of "Miss Europe".
On Saturday, the most beautiful woman in Europe will be crowned in the Pyramide Vösendorf.
30 beauties from 21 nations are vying for the title of "Miss Europe" and will be in Vienna from Thursday.
The program includes sightseeing and numerous photo opportunities for the beauties before they face an international jury around artist and fashion designer Ilian Rachov, ORF Dancing Star chief choreographer Conny Kreuter and basketball top star Enis Murati on August 21 in the Pyramide Vösendorf.
Among the candidates are also three Austrians, who all have good chances for top positions.
The gala event at the Eventhotel Pyramide in Vösendorf, under the motto "Beauty for a Cause", will be hosted by entertainer Alfons Haider together with charming host Diana König.
In three rounds - casual look, traditional costume and evening gown - the ladies present themselves in front of around 240 invited guests, including Herta Margarete and Sandor Habsburg-Lothringen, style expert Wolfgang Reichl, designers La Hong Nhut and Elisa Malec, publisher couple Ekatarina and Christian Mucha, former national player Rubin Okotje.
"The finals feature strong women who are changing the world and shaping it every day with attitude, conviction and personality," said Miss Earth chief Ramon S. Monzin.
"The search is not only for the most beautiful woman in Europe, but a role model for an entire generation of young women."
The future Miss Europe and her deputies act, among other things, as ambassadors of ecology and preservation of the Earth, promoters of culture to the world, healthy living and sports, and supporters of humanitarian actions and environmental organizations.
In addition to Miss Europe and her three deputies, crystals and sashes for Miss Europe Photogenic and Miss Europe Charm will be awarded that evening.
Three Austrians are also reaching for these titles: 21-year-old Upper Austrian Sarah Marie Fischereder, 26-year-old Nikoletta Popadiyna and 25-year-old Seyringer and reigning Miss Vienna Beatrice Körmer.
The six winners can look forward to material and cash prizes totaling 200,000 euros, PR trips and TV appearances in many European participating countries, shoots with renowned photographers, advertising contracts and cover stories in international magazines such as Harper's Bazaar.
The Miss Europe 2021 will receive a special honor: her likeness will adorn the label of the "Miss Europe Wine" from the Baumgartner domain, which will be available throughout Europe.
The Miss Europe pageant is under the license of the well-known Miss Earth Organization CAROUSEL PRODUCTIONS ING. PHILIPPINES by President Ramon S. Monzin, which, along with Miss World and Miss Universe, is one of the three largest beauty contests in the world.
According to Wikipedia, "Carousel Productions, Inc. is the organization that currently owns and runs the Miss Earth and Miss Philippines Earth beauty contest. The annual events are produced in partnership with ABS-CBN Corporation." "Carousel Productions organizes the Miss Earth and Miss Philippines Earth beauty pageants annually since 2001. It is based in Manila, Philippines. The production sells national franchise and television rights of the pageants in other countries. The organization is headed by Ramon Monzon as president and Lorraine E. Schuck as executive vice president. In 2004, Carousel Productions Inc. formed the Miss Earth Foundation to work in environmental causes. Its campaign focuses in educating the youth in environmental awareness Its major project "I Love Planet Earth" School Tour, teaches, distribute educational aides for school children as well as "I Will Heal the Earth" Pledge, an environmental check leaflets to remind every individual on eco-responsibility."