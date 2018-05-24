Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Mohamed Mezghani
Published: May 24, 2018; 19:29 · (Vindobona)
The new Tunisian Ambassador to Austria Mohamed Mezghani presented his letter of accreditation to President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Vienna Hofburg.
New Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Austria Mohamed Mezghani presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBFThis article includes a total of 56 words.
On 24 May 2018, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the newly accredited Ambassador Mohamed Mezghani for the presentation of his letter of accreditation in the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Hofburg.
The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia was accompanied by Embassy Counsellor Elyes Lakhal and Embassy Counsellor Nabiha Hajjaji.
