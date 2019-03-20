Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria: H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine
Published: Yesterday; 08:21 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria, H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria: H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBFThis article includes a total of 47 words.
On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria, H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search