Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria: H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine

Published: Yesterday; 08:21 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria, H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria: H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria, H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.

This article includes a total of 47 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
The Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago, Makeda Antoine, Embassies
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Austria Appoints 15 New Ambassadors to Austrian Embassies Worldwide
See latest Vindobona Newsletter