Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria: H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine

Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria: H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria, H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.