Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Mirghani Abbaker Altayeb Bakhit

Published: Yesterday; 13:56 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mirghani Abbaker Altayeb Bakhit presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Mirghani Abbaker Altayeb Bakhit / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mirghani Abbaker Altayeb Bakhit, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

