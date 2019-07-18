Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Austria: H.E. Mr. Rapulane Sydney Molekane

Published: July 18, 2019; 16:12 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of South Africa to Austria, H.E. Mr. Rapulane Molekane presented Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

New Ambassador of South Africa, Rapulane Sydney Molekane / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Lisa Kapici and Carina Karlovits / HBF

On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Austria, H.E. Mr. Rapulane Molekane to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

