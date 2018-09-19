Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Nebojša Rodic

New Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Nebojša Rodic, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Harald Minich / HBF

On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Nebojša Rodic, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.