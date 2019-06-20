Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to Austria: H.E. Mr. Juan Francisco Facetti

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to Austria, H.E. Mr. Juan Francisco Facetti presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to Austria, H.E. Mr. Juan Francisco Facetti. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to Austria, H.E. Mr. Juan Francisco Facetti to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

