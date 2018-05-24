Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to Austria: H.E. Ms. Annabella Guardia Escoffery de Rubinoff

Published: May 24, 2018; 20:14 · (Vindobona)

The new Panamanian Ambassador to Austria Annabella Guardia Escoffery de Rubinoff presented President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to Austria: H.E. Ms. Annabella Guardia Escoffery de Rubinoff / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Clemens Schwarz / HBF

On 24 May 2018, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the newly accredited Ambassador Annabella Guardia Escoffery de Rubinoff at the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Hofburg to present her letter of accreditation.

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Panama was accompanied by Envoy Giancarlo Soler Torrijos and Attaché Milton Cohen-Henriques…

