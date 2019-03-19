Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev
Published: March 19, 2019; 19:12 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF
On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search