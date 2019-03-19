Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev

Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.