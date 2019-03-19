Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev

Published: March 19, 2019; 19:12 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

North Macedonia, Embassies, Nenad Kolev
