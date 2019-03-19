Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nada Kruger

Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nada Kruger / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Nada Kruger, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.