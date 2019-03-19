Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nada Kruger
Published: March 19, 2019; 19:15 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Nada Kruger presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nada Kruger / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF
On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Nada Kruger, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
