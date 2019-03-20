Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to Austria: H.E. Ms. Oumou Sall-Seck
Published: Yesterday; 09:50 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Mali (République du Mali) to Austria, H.E. Ms. Oumou Sall-Seck presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to Austria: H.E. Ms. Oumou Sall-Seck / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF
On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to Austria, H.E. Ms. Oumou Sall-Seck, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
