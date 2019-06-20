Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Published: Yesterday; 16:16 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF
On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
