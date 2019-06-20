Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales

Published: Yesterday; 16:16 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

This article includes a total of 46 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Roberto Betancourt Ruales, Embassies, Ecuador, Embassy of Ecuador in Vienna
Featured
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter