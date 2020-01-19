Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia, H.E. Mr. Daniel Glunčić

Published: January 19, 2020; 14:23 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Croatiato Austria, H.E. Mr. Daniel Glunčić presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia, H.E. Mr. Daniel Glunčić. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Laura Heinschink and Peter Lechner / HBF

On January 13, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Croatiato Vienna, H.E. Mr. Daniel Glunčić to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

Daniel Glunčić takes over the office from Her Excellency Ms. Vesna Cvjetković who has…

