Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Miguel Camilo Ruiz Blanco

New Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Miguel Camilo Ruiz Blanco, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Harald Minich / HBF

On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Miguel Camilo Ruiz Blanco, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.