Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Austria: H.E. Mr. Azzeddine Farhane
Published: July 18, 2019; 15:36 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Austria, and Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. Azzeddine Farhane presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Austria: H.E. Mr. Azzeddine Farhane / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Lisa Kapici and Carina Karlovits / HBFThis article includes a total of 252 words.
On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Austria, H.E. Mr. Azzeddine Farhane to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
During his career, Mr. Farhane, has served in various capacities, among…
Fast News Search