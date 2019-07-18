Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Austria: H.E. Mr. Azzeddine Farhane

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Austria: H.E. Mr. Azzeddine Farhane / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Lisa Kapici and Carina Karlovits / HBF

On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Austria, H.E. Mr. Azzeddine Farhane to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

During his career, Mr. Farhane, has served in various capacities, among…