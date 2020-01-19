Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of Nicaragua, H.E. Mr. Carlos Ernesto Morales Dávila
Published: January 19, 2020; 17:45 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua to Austria, H.E. Mr. Carlos Ernesto Morales Dávila presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua, H.E. Mr. Carlos Ernesto Morales Dávila. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Laura Heinschink and Peter Lechner / HBF
On January 13, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua to Vienna, H.E. Mr. Carlos Ernesto Morales Dávila to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search