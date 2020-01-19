Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of Nicaragua, H.E. Mr. Carlos Ernesto Morales Dávila

Published: January 19, 2020; 17:45 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua to Austria, H.E. Mr. Carlos Ernesto Morales Dávila presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua, H.E. Mr. Carlos Ernesto Morales Dávila. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Laura Heinschink and Peter Lechner / HBF

On January 13, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua to Vienna, H.E. Mr. Carlos Ernesto Morales Dávila to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
Embassies, Nicaragua, Carlos Ernesto Morales Davila
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter